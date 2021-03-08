AUBURN — The DeKalb County Republican Party elected two new officers and re-elected two leaders in its reorganization meeting Saturday.
The party re-elected Chairman Richard "Rick" Ring and Treasurer Sue Bauermeister.
Newly elected officers are Vice Chairman Mary Hollabaugh Diehl and Secretary Zach Lightner.
Reorganization occurs every four years, according to rules of the Indiana Republican Party.
