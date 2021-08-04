AUBURN — With vertebrate paleontologists as rare in the workforce as the fossils they study, it would be against the odds for a city of 13,000 people to produce even one.
That’s why James Farlow finds it remarkable that three noted paleontologists have called Auburn home.
The first, the late James “Dick” Beerbower, grew up in Auburn and wrote an influential textbook on the field, published in 1960.
Farlow moved from his native Huntington to Auburn when he took a position teaching geology at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and became a nationally recognized expert on dinosaur footprints.
Farlow met Beerbower once in person and corresponded with him several times. However, Farlow had a much more direct relationship with the city’s third paleontologist.
Auburn native Daniel Brinkman studied under Farlow at IPFW and became the only one of Farlow’s geology students to follow his mentor’s tracks to a career in vertebrate paleontology.
For the past 20 years, Brinkman has worked as one of eight vertebrate paleontologists at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History in Connecticut.
Completing the circle, Brinkman said, “I was fortunate enough to have met Dr. Beerbower once in 1990 on a vertebrate paleontology field trip to the famous Permian redbeds of north Texas, though I didn’t know at the time that he was from Auburn or that he had written a very influential college textbook in the 1960s.”
Beerbower graduated from Auburn High School in 1945 and earned a doctoral degree from the University of Chicago. He joined the faculty at Binghamton University in New York in 1969 and rose to become a department chair. He retired as a professor of geological sciences in 1993.
Beerbower died in 2010 at the age of 83. At the time, Stephen T. Hasiotis, associate professor of geology at the University of Kansas, described Beerbower as “a gentle intellectual giant with a heart equal to, if not greater than, his intellect.”
Farlow calls Beerbower “a transitional figure in paleontology.” In the 1960s, Beerbower led the way in thinking about fossils as living organisms and focusing on how they fit into ancient communities of other organisms.
“He was more interested in land animals before the time of the dinosaurs,” such as dimetrodons and reptilian creatures, Farlow said.
Farlow recently learned that his next-door neighbor is related to Beerbower, reminding him about Auburn’s unlikely abundance of paleontologists.
Farlow retired from teaching in 2015. Then, when IPFW became Purdue Fort Wayne, the geology department closed, and he became an adjunct professor of biology.
As a paleontologist, “you’re as much or more a biologist as a geologist,” he said.
“In terms of my research, I’m as busy as I ever was,” Farlow said. “Teaching paid the bills. Researching was what was fun.”
Farlow co-authored a newly published scientific paper examining changes in foot skeletons of young dinosaurs compared to older individuals.
“There wasn’t a great deal of difference,” the research concluded, according to Farlow. It focused on hadrosaurus, a duck-billed dinosaur. Although he is more interested in meat-eating dinosaurs, “when an interesting project comes up,” he pursues it, he said.
“I did a lot of experimental work with emus at the Fort Wayne zoo” in his study, Farlow said. He often uses with modern animals such as alligators and turtles to help him answer paleontology questions
Farlow also contacts Brinkman for pictures or loans of specimens he needs for his research, such as Yale’s composite baby hadrosaur foot, used for Farlow’s latest paper.
By helping other researchers take advantage of the Peabody museum’s extensive collection, Brinkman is “a very vital part of the infrastructure of paleontology research,” Farlow said.
“Basically, my job here as the museum assistant in vertebrate paleontology is to help collect and maintain the fossils of vertebrate animals for the museum — and to keep track of any records that we have for our specimens so that scientists from around the world can study our specimens,” Brinkman said.
The Yale museum houses more than 80,000 cataloged specimens in its vertebrate paleontology collection.
“Although my research is on dinosaurs and on the history of our collections, museum conservation and educating the general public are what I do most,” Brinkman said.
“Museum conservation is the science of collecting and preserving specimens in the best and most scientific way possible, so that long-term stability and long-term scientific value of the specimens are ensured,” he explained.
“Ideally, hundreds of years from now, our specimens will still be available for scientists to study,” Brinkman said.
“Basically, my duties require me to be a scientific clerk, historian, detective and teacher all rolled up into one job,” he added.
Brinkman said he is proud of consulting on books, documentaries and other projects. He served as a primary scientific advisor on the making of the Peabody museum’s life-sized Torosaurus sculpture.
He drafted and oversaw the construction of a replicated meat-eating dinosaur trackway in the Peabody museum’s outdoor “Cretaceous Garden” exhibit.
Brinkman also curated a temporary exhibit for The Dinosaur Expo 2019 in Tokyo, Japan that was seen by more than 600,000 museum visitors.
Several of Brinkman’s relatives live in Auburn, and he credits his brothers for sparking his interest in paleontology.
“My older brother, Larry … had a chemistry and biology laboratory set up in the basement of our house near Thomas Park when I was a boy and, much to his displeasure, my younger brother John (now a urologist in Fort Wayne) and our friends … used to sneak into Larry’s lab before he got home from school in order to play with the cool stuff he had in there,” Brinkman said.
“To keep me from playing with his laboratory stuff, Larry convinced my parents to buy me a … science kit of my own as a Christmas gift one year,” Brinkman said.
“After of couple of years of hard use/play, the biology microscope in my kit was broken and all of the chemicals were either used up or had gone bad, leaving only the rocks and minerals from the kit … to play with, thereby solidifying my interest in geology.”
