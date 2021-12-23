AUBURN — Auburn Police Chief Doug Harp’s career in law enforcement is coming to an end after 35 years as he officially announced his retirement during Thursday morning’s Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
“This is a difficult day for me,” Harp said as he addressed the board. “I originally intended on staying another year or two.”
Harp, 64, was appointed chief on Sept. 28, 2020. He served as Noble County Sheriff from 2011-2018. After serving two terms as Noble County Sheriff, he served as commander of the NET43 multi-agency drug task force in Kosciusko County before coming to Auburn.
With Harp’s announcement, Mayor Mike Ley made the announcement that the city was appointing the next chief from within the department. Capt. Cory Heffelfinger will be assuming the role as police chief on Jan. 1.
Heffelfinger has been with the department since 1997.
Upon accepting the position, Heffelfinger joked, “I plan on being here a little longer than Chief Harp.”
He said his goal when he was hired in 1997 was to retire from the Auburn Police Department as chief.
Harp said his decision to retire was a hard one, but after evaluating things in his life, he said it was time.
“I felt like I was missing out on my grandson growing up,” he said.
He said his wife also had a hand in nudging him toward retirement.
“We have been married a long time. When my wife said something, I knew it was time,” he said.
Upon making the announcement, Harp complimented all of his officers, the city’s administration, department heads and the residents of Auburn.
“I feel like every job I have had, I have taken away more than what I have given,” he said. “I have enjoyed working with everyone. What a way to end a career being associated with the people here.”
A swearing-in ceremony for Heffelfinger will be held after the first of the new year.
“I appreciate the opportunity. This is a tremendous honor,” Heffelfinger said.
His goal for the department is to continue the momentum of Harp’s administration.
Heffelfinger also took time to compliment his fellow officers.
“We are proud that you are going to represent the department,” Ley said.
In other business:
• The board approved the donation of a 2006 covered trailer to the DeKalb County Fair Association. Fire Chief Mike VanZile said his department no longer uses the trailer and it is just surplus.
• Daryl McConnell said the city will be applying for $1.3 million in funding for the 2022 Community Crossing grant program. The first grant cycle is in January. If awarded, the funding will be used for various street projects around the city.
• Bids are being requested for the Union Street combined sewer separation and water improvement project.
• A contract to rehab the city’s north water tower was approved for L&T Painting out of Shelby Township, Michigan. The city received 13 bids for the project, ranging from $296,640 to $616,000. L&T’s bid was the low bid. Work will begin next spring. Randy Harvey, water superintendent, said work should take between six and eight weeks depending on weather.
