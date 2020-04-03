AUBURN — DeKalb County Relay for Life will conduct an online fundraiser beginning Saturday and running through April 18. The fundraiser originally was scheduled to take place at The Cupbearer in Auburn but was modified to an online event due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Participants can search for “Relay for Life Online Benefit” on Facebook, where there are links to eight vendors.
The Relay for Life event, originally scheduled for May 16, has been postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule the event for August or September. More information will be released as arrangements are made. Teams may sign up and donations may be made at relayforlife.org/dekalbcountyin.
For more information, people may contact Donna Seiler at 925-0507.
