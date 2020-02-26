Officers arrest 16
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 16 people from Feb. 16-21, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Audrey Kistler, 21, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 16 at 6:45 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kimberly Price, 24, of the 9300 block of East Baseline Road, Avilla, was arrested Feb. 16 at 6:49 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amanda Allen, 35, of the 300 block of West Seventh Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 16 at 7:12 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dena Henry, 40, of the 300 block of East Irvington Avenue, South Bend, was arrested Feb. 17 at 5:42 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Jason Scattergood, 39, of the 1400 block of C.R. 34, Auburn, was arrested when he turned himself in Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. on a warrant charging him with possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Pinkerton, 32, of the 4900 block of Wayne Trace Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 18 at 11:23 a.m. by the Fort Wayne Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nathan Clapp, 33, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 18 at 4:32 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Danielle Clapp, 33, of the 500 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Feb. 18 at 4:35 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kara McGee, 52, of the 1100 block of Clement Street, Joliet, Illinois, was arrested Feb. 18 at 10:51 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Level 6 felony; possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jamie Miller, 27, of the 3300 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, was arrested Feb. 19 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Harmeyer, 51, of the 900 block of Highway 930, Travelers Inn Motel, New Haven, was arrested Feb. 19 at 12:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Daniel Brown, 43, of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 20 at 10:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor, and contempt.
Laura Manzer, 46, of the 25000 block of Baker Road, Monroeville, was arrested Feb. 20 at 11:24 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Brian Goslee, 50, of the 1900 block of Waldron Circle, Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 20 at 11:24 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Robert Emenhiser, 39, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street, Auburn, was arrested Feb. 20 at 8:31 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dale Taylor, 57, of the 200 block of Lane 148 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested Feb. 21 at 8:34 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.