AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Lyndy Crager of the 400 block of C.R. 34, Corunna, received a two-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony.
Dylan Von Gordon of the 600 block of South S.R. 9, LaGrange, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a passenger under 18, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 335 days and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Damen King of the 1600 block of Huffman Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Kathy Siekemeyer of the 8600 block of Summerset Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 540 days of incarceration, all suspended except 40 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration having a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony. She was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Ivan Pacheco of the 1900 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 270 days in jail for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Level 6 felony. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Tory Riley of South West Street, Hillsdale, Michigan, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except 90 days, for identity deception, a Level 6 felony, and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 53 days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Jack R. Adams III of the 300 block of River Bluff Drive, Columbia City, received a 90-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 90 days for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Rachel Miller of the 2200 block of Rutgers Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending. Her driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Andrew Thomas of the 1000 block of West Washington Center Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days served, for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
William Blanton Jr. of the 6600 block of Maumee Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 20 days in jail and was fined $100 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jennifer Cearbaugh of the 3000 block of Parnell Avenue, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served, for possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
