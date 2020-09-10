AUBURN — The 2020 4-H year, like most other group activities, has been very different from years past. The first half was spent holding meetings and workshops online in a virtual format.
Working with draft animals is difficult to do online, DeKalb Doubletrees 4-H Club leaders said. The hands-on training and actual experience cannot be replaced or simulated on a computer screen. Most of the work had to be done at home on a one-on-one basis in place of in-person Doubletrees club meetings.
On Aug. 30 the members of the Doubletrees demonstrated how hard they had worked and how many hours they practiced with their own or leased draft animals in an exhibition show at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
Club members competed in 20 classes ranging from showing their animals in halter and showmanship to hitch wagon driving. Their hard work became evident over the course of the show, which lasted for more than four hours, and impressed Judge Randy Younce of LaGrange County.
"This young group of kids could compete with any older group, including some adults. They have really made me work hard today, and it is obvious they all have," said Younce.
At the end of the day, Eastside High School senior Allyson King won the supreme showmanship and grand champion team/driver awards. She also won the ground drive-team, under saddle, draft pony cart, Hafflinger mare halter and team hitch heat No. 1 classes.
Daniel Bennet was the reserve grand champion team/driver, and he won the ground drive-single and draft pony gelding halter classes.
First-year member Piper Owsley was the reserve grand champion showmanship and intermediate showmanship winner. She also won the heat No. 3 team hitch driving and Hafflinger gelding halter classes.
Other first-place class finishers were:
• Eric Cason — Percheron gelding halter and draft horse cart classes;
• Mason Depew — team hitch driving heat No. 2;
• Colton Eads — spotted draft gelding halter class;
• Abbi Sexton — mini-horse halter and cart classes; and
• Addisyn Shull — junior showmanship champion.
The Doubletrees Club members said they would like to thank all the sponsors who provided animals to those who lease and those who supported the youth during this difficult year.
