AUBURN — Wage increase across the board for DeKalb County government employees added an additional $983,457 to the 2023 budget as the county looks to bring its wages in line with neighboring counties.
The DeKalb County Council approved the 2023 budget to the tune of $37,089,531 on Tuesday morning after a brief public hearing — where no one spoke for or against the issue — by a vote of 6-1, with council member Amy Prosser voting against the measure.
The council began the process of bringing county employees wages in line with its 2022 budget as it looked to become competitive in the job market.
Council President Rick Ring said the wage increases averaged out to 6.49% across the board when taking an average of everyone’s wage increase. Wage increases were determined after a study was conducted that set a range for each job description within county government. The study considered the minimum and maximum salary range for each individual job classification.
“We have a limited amount of money to pay these positions,” Ring said during the Sept. 13 council meeting. “We are almost on the same plain as other counties. The hard part for us is those jobs that have similar jobs in the private sector, those companies can raise their rates faster than we can.”
Ring went on to say during the Sept. 13 meeting that the county has to “work within the parameters it is given.”
The wage increases and other rising costs equate to an increase of $3,290,757 compared to the 2022 approved county budget. The 2023 general fund budget went up to around $21 million compared to $18 million in 2022.
Even with the increase, Ring said the county continues to maintain 30% cash reserves, which is recommended by financial advisers.
The county also continues to put funds into its “rainy day fund,” which currently sits at $834,825. An additional $334,000 will be set aside in the fund for 2023. This money is utilized in case of emergencies or to help provide funding for larger projects.
With approval of the budget, the council moved onto the second reading of the 2023 salary and wage ordinance, which was a topic of considerably more conversation on Tuesday.
The council heard from two department heads who said employees in their departments only received 1% raises or a little over that, which in some cases didn’t cover the increase in insurance costs for county employees. The DeKalb County Commissioners passed along an increase in insurance costs for 2023 after not raising the employee contribution for the past three years.
Nellie Peffley, district director for the DeKalb County Soil and Water District, said she requested a 5% raise for each of her three employees, but they only received a 1% raise in the proposed 2023 salary ordinance.
She came to the council on Tuesday to ask for some reprieve as she doesn’t want to lose those employees over wages.
Jack Smith, information technology director for the county, also spoke for two employees in his department who received a 1.3% wage increase in the ordinance.
“I don’t get how the wage study can go through and say they aren’t more valuable than that,” Smith said of his employees. “You have two talented individuals here. We are salary, but we are available 24/7.”
Council member Eldonna King said although she understood the council was trying to treat everyone the same across the board, when it comes to dealing with technology, things could be different.
“In today’s world, IT jobs can’t be compared to other positions,” she said. “We need to be looking above the midpoint. Our world runs on this.”
Councilman Robert Krafft said that today’s market is moving faster than what the government can keep up with when it comes to salaries.
“I think we need to do something for these folks,” Krafft said of the five employees in the two departments.
With that being said, Ring suggested raising each of the wages 2% or possibly even creating a system to award employees for longevity with the county that would be paid out as a stipend and not affect each employee’s salary.
“This is going to some place I never wanted to go,” Ring said. “In looking at what other counties are doing, we can alter our personnel policy to include a stipend for longevity.”
He said the longevity pay would help to address some of the issues that continually come back to the county in terms of wages.
Krafft said he liked that idea because these employees are showing longevity with the county.
In hearing the concerns of council members, Councilman William VanWye suggested tabling the issue until the council’s next meeting on Nov. 8. That motion was approved by the council.
With that, Ring asked the finance committee to convene and look at the possibility of forming a stipend schedule for longevity pay. He also said the issue of adjusting raises for the five individuals in question on Tuesday would also be addressed.
