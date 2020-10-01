BUTLER — Kawhi is a wire-haired male mix who is available for adoption from the DeKalb Humane Shelter. His first birthday was Sept. 13, 2020.
Kawhi’s owner has had him since he was three weeks old, bottled-fed him and had him ever since. Some very unfortunate circumstances have brought Kawhi to the shelter to be re-homed, the shelter staff said.
Kawhi does well with children, cats and dogs and has lived with all three. He knows many commands such as sit, shake, down and come. He loves attention, walks and playing. He is scheduled to be neutered on Oct. 9.
If interested in adopting Kawhi, people can visit dekalbhumanesociety.org.
The shelter’s most needed supplies are litter, and wet cat food.
