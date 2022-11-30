Butler announces joint meeting Monday
BUTLER — The City of Butler’s Redevelopment Commission and Economic Development Commission will hold a special joint meeting at 5 p.m. Monday
The purpose of the meeting is to review the process of a future strategic plan for the west side of Butler’s industrial area for the Citation property and site, formerly known as Bohn Aluminum, for potential adaptive re-use. A presentation will be made by Ken Jones of JPR Jones Petrie Rafinski.
The meeting will take place in the council room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
