Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6:30 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, town hall, 204 Washington St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Plan Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., executive session to interview prospective applicants for the position of police officer.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, Garrett City Hall.
5 p.m. — City of Auburn Finance Committee, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St., to review 2021 financials.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The public also is invited to attend virtually at vimeo.com/event/39207.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall.
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
5:30 p.m. — Garrett Redevelopment Commission, City Hall Council Chamber.
6 p.m. — St. Joe-Spencerville sewer district meeting at the Spencerville Community Club.
7 p.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
Friday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, meeting in Prosecutor’s Conference Room, first floor, courthouse, to discuss guidelines and procedures to obtain a tax abatement in which the DeKalb County Council is the designating body, and any other necessary matters.
1 p.m. — DeKalb Airport Authority Board, meeting at the DeKalb County Airport terminal building conference room, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn.
