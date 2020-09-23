INDIANAPOLIS — The Association of Indiana Counties has awarded Steuben County the 2020 Local Government Cooperation Award for working with the town of Ashley on an economic development project.
Officials from Ashley, Steuben County and Region 3-A worked together to procure federal and state grants for the development of Brightmark.
Ashley was awarded a grant by the Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration to help expand water and sewer access for the site being developed by Brightmark.
Ashley also was awarded $1 million in Community Crossings money for a road, rail crossings and lighting for the Brightmark plant.
The new plant will recycle plastic waste into fuel and industrial waxes. The innovative company will provide about 130 new jobs for the area.
Brightmark is currently in the testing phase of its operations. It has already successfully produced fuel. It is the first commercial scale operation of its kind in the nation.
The company worked since 2015 on siting its first plant in Ashley. Since that time, the company — first known as RES Polyflow — received financing from Steuben County government as startup money to be leveraged for other investors to come aboard. Steuben County loaned the company $1.5 million, which eventually was repaid with interest.
Steuben County also helped Ashley with financing infrastructure for the project. Ashley’s Town Council then successfully received Community Crossings funding for the necessary infrastructure — mainly sewer and water — to serve Brightmark. The utility extensions will open opportunities for other industrial development in the area east of Interstate 69 and north of C.R. 800S on land next to Klink Industries, which owns the land.
Counties that win thr prestigious award must demonstrate that s project meets these criteria:
• demonstrates cooperation between one or more municipalities and county(s);
• shows innovation;
• positive impact on the community and the participating governmental units; and
• potential for the activity to serve as a model for other local governments
The award was announced Sunday during the Association of Indiana Counties Virtual Annual Conference.
Counties that win the award are chosen by a committee comprised of elected county officials from across the state.
The Association of Indiana Counties’ Annual Conference was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Representatives from public agencies, private entities and local elected officials addressed issues such as rural development, protecting employees’ health and workspace, retirement, crisis communications, a Statehouse report and how to identify and prepare for the next extraordinary event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.