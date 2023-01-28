AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will partner with the DeKalb Humane Society for a cat adoption event.
Those interested in visiting the cats are invited to the library during the week of Jan. 30 at the following times: cat visiting hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Eckhart Public Library staff members will be with the cats during those times and can assist with questions and interactions. These cats will be available for adoption. “Any forever homes that we can find will be amazing,” said marketing and community engagement manager Jamie Long. “Our goal is to work with the Humane Society and help these kittens find homes while connecting families with a loving pet.”
Those interested in adopting a cat will need to fill out the required paperwork from DeKalb Humane Society. Paperwork can be found on the society’s website at dekalbhumanesociety.org.
The library will also be collecting donations of supplies for the animal shelter such as scoopable cat litter, Purina cat or kitten chow, canned cat or dog food, and paper towels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.