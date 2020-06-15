AUBURN — For Kari Ackerman of Auburn, what began as a project to serve her church family has ballooned into an undertaking to serve her entire community.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Ackerman said, she began thinking about how she could help members of her church — the Auburn Presbyterian Church — where she serves as the Christian education director. Ackerman decided she would make cloth face masks and give them to any church member who wanted or needed one, she said.
Since then, she has made more than 2,200 masks, which have been donated to churches, organizations and individuals throughout the community, as well as the Eckhart Public Library, which distributes them to people who need them. Ackerman serves as vice president of the library’s board of trustees.
When Ackerman began making the masks, she used her stimulus payment check to purchase materials and supplies. Those funds have since been used up. If Ackerman receives donations for the masks, she turns around and uses the money to buy more mask-making materials.
Ackerman also has made masks from fabric with character designs and logos, which can be purchased for $5 at her sister's store, Kim's Korner Music and More in Auburn. Funds from the sale of those masks also go toward purchasing more materials, Ackerman explained. She also has been shipping masks around the country to friends, for free. Many will pay for shipping, but it is not required, she added.
Ackerman said she researches what types of masks are most effective on medical websites and adapts and adjusts the types of fabric she uses based on what she learns. She also makes masks in various sizes, from children's sizes to extra large.
Ackerman said she plans to continue making masks for as long as people want them, and noted that they can be worn in winter and during flu and allergy seasons. She said she tries to keep at least 50 masks on hand.
Ackerman laughs when she recalls her initial mask-making attempts after a 20-year break from sewing.
"About 20 years ago I used to sew," she said. "When I got my (sewing) machine back out, those first few masks were not lovely."
Ackerman said she is not forcing her masks on anyone, but wants to provide them for those who need them.
"I love my community, the people in my community and my church family," Ackerman said. "I'll keep making them for as long as people want them. If I can continue to give them away, I will to that ... It's just the right thing to do."
