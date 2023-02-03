AUBURN — The DeKalb County Plan Commission will consider proposed changes to the county’s solar ordinance during a meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will take place in the Commissioners’ Court on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse.
The agenda includes a petition filed by the DeKalb County Commissioners requesting a text amendment to the Unified Development Ordinance regarding revisions to the Commercial Solar Energy Systems Overlay District.
The commissioners have been discussing proposed revisions to the solar ordinance since Jan. 17, when Commissioner Mike Watson presented proposed “red-lined” text amendments. The commissioners have continued to discuss and further modify the proposed revisions during their weekly meetings and Monday voted to file an application for the text amendments with the DeKalb County Department of Development Services.
The proposed text amendments add language that the total area in DeKalb County designated as a CSESO District shall not exceed 6,000 acres of owned or leased parcels.
Added language also would require developers to have a fire protection plan, to be approved by the local fire department or fire district.
The proposed text amendments also address setbacks from non-participating landowners with a pre-existing residential dwelling and schools and churches.
The amendments remove language that states the Commercial Solar Energy System shall be at least 400 feet from the foundation of the primary structure of a non-participating, pre-existing residential dwelling, and at least 200 feet from the foundation of a non-participating, pre-existing church, school or commercial business.
The proposed amendments state that if on one side of an adjacent non-participating residential dwelling, and schools and churches, CSES solar panels shall be at least 400 feet with a 30-foot-wide landscape buffer from the foundation of the primary structure. Anything less than 600 feet requires a buffer, the proposed amendment states.
If on two sides of the property, the solar panels shall be 600 feet from the structure foundation with no buffer required.
If on three sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 800 feet from the foundation, with no buffer required.
If on all sides of the property, solar panels shall be at least 1,000 feet, including across the road, from the foundation, with no buffer required.
By written request from an adjacent, non-participating landowner with a pre-existing residential dwelling, the setbacks may be reduced with a signed agreement between the CSES operator and non-participating landowner, according to the proposed amendments.
Setbacks from non-participating land owners of commercial and industrial businesses shall be at least 200 feet from the foundation of the structure and no landscape buffer is required, according to the proposed text amendments.
The revisions also include added language that states landscape buffers may include dirt berms, privacy fences and live plantings, unless otherwise required in the ordinance.
“Berms shall be at a 6:1 ratio of berm height to landscape width to achieve a reasonable visual buffer. Berms shall also be planted to prevent soul erosion,” the text amendments state.
The buffer must run the length of the adjacent non-participating property line contiguous to the CSES, according to the proposed revisions.
“The CSES owner has no responsibility to screen panels from view across property not owned by a non-participating owner,” the amendments state.
Chris Gaumer, director of development services for the county, said a public hearing will take place as part of the Feb. 15 meeting. He noted that the plan commission only will review the commissioners’ proposed text amendments. The plan commission cannot recommend additional changes or revisions or add or delete anything, Gaumer said.
The plan commission will send the proposed amendments back to the commissioners with either a favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation. Final adoption of any amendments will be considered by the commissioners.
