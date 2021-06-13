AUBURN — On June 2, the City of Auburn sold $3,795,000 in Economic Development Local Income Tax Revenue Refunding and Improvement Bonds of 2021 to refund existing debt and finance new projects for the city.
The city monitors opportunities to refund existing debt, particularly when market conditions are strong to support lower borrowing costs for municipal bond issuers, a news release from Mayor Mike Ley’s office said.
By refunding older bonds that had a higher interest rate, in tandem with financing needed city projects, the city will realize total interest savings of approximately $345,000 on the refunding portion of the issue, while also moving planned city projects up on the “to do list” so they can be completed sooner than originally scheduled, the news release said. The bond issue provides $2.12 million for new projects.
“The city evaluates the best way to provide needed city services in an economical manner to benefit ratepayers and taxpayers. Refunding bonds is like refinancing your mortgage. We are pleased that the city is able to reduce borrowing costs, so additional revenues can be utilized for the operations and ongoing capital needs of the city. We were also very pleased to receive an AA credit rating from S&P Global Ratings, showing our financial strength,” Ley said.
The city sold the bonds through a negotiated sale, with Robert W. Baird & Co. serving as the underwriter and Baker Tilly Municipal Advisors LLC serving as municipal advisor.
