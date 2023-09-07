Art auction garden box

“Dino ‘Eggs’ Avation,” an elevated garden box created by Alisha Getts, is one of 20 garden boxes in this year’s downtown Auburn summer art exhibit, “Elevate Summer.” The garden boxes will be auctioned Wednesday. Today is the deadline to purchase dinner tickets for the fundraising event.

 KATHRYN BASSETT

AUBURN — Today is the last day for dinner tickets to be purchased for the annual DABA art auction.

The dinner and auction will take place Wednesday at Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.

