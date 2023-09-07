AUBURN — Today is the last day for dinner tickets to be purchased for the annual DABA art auction.
The dinner and auction will take place Wednesday at Auburn Brewing Company, 309 N. Main St. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Mobile Bidding on the elevated gardens that made up the DABA summer art exhibit already is going on.
“We’re so excited to be back at ABC with a few changes up our sleeves for our 14th annual event to raise funds for those special things in downtown Auburn that make our corner of the world such a lovely hometown and wonderful place to raise our families,” DABA said in a news release.
“Proceeds from our annual art auction provide support for murals and other art initiatives, flowers, Santa and Mrs. Claus, our annual holiday parade, the lighting of Frosty, and more. You make our downtown a beautiful place to visit every single day.”
Single tickets are $50, which includes dinner, dessert, bidding pass and activities or $80 per couple. A bidder only pass is $10 and may be purchased until the day of the event.
To purchase tickets, visit https://event.gives/daba.
