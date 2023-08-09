AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership is seeking nominations for the Duesy awards.
Nominations are open now through 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. The community is invited to nominate their favorite business, professional, educator or nonprofit. The nomination form is available online at www.theduesys.com.
Each year, the DeKalb Chamber Partnership recognizes area businesses, leaders and educators with the DeKalb awards for excellence in business, community and education — also known as the Duesy’s. The Duesy’s are a series of eight awards designed to recognize those going above and beyond in the community: the unique, the innovative, the passionate, the givers, the doers.
Categories include: Young Professional of the Year; Seasoned Professional of the Year; Educator of the Year; the Education Award; Nonprofit of the Year; Small Business of the Year and Business of the Year.
To be eligible, nominees must be a Chamber member and cannot have won in the last five years. A list of previous winners is available on the nomination form. Last year, the Chamber received over 100 nominations from the community and hopes to exceed that this year. Nominations are pared down to just three finalists for each category.
One winner from each category will be announced at the Chamber’s Duesy Awards on Thursday, Nov. 9. This event will feature Taste of DeKalb, raffle, cash bar and live entertainment. For more information, email Chamber executive director Shannon Carpenter at shannon@dekalbchamberpartnership.com or call the Chamber office at 925-2100.
