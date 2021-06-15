Officers arrest 26
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 26 people from June 6-14, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Alexandria Garza, 26, of the 500 block of Smith Street, Ligonier, was arrested June 6 at 4:51 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Chisholm, 34, of the 1700 block of Homestead Drive, Garrett, was arrested June 6 at 5:51 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Debra Martin, 27, of the 1600 block of Urban Avenue, Auburn was arrested June 6 at 8:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Justin Custer, 32, of the 600 block of West High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested June 6 at 8:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested June 6 at 8:53 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Sonya Geist, 41, listed in jail records as a homeless resident of Auburn, was arrested June 6 at 12:52 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Francis Rosendaul, 44, of the 300 block of Knoll Creek Drive, Waterloo, was arrested June 7 at 12:49 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of battering law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Carl McBride, 25, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested June 7 at 9:30 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony; leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor; and unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Hollis Morse, 48, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested June 7 at 3:33 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and failure to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Carl Smith, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 650S, Wolcottville, was arrested June 8 at 9:36 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of meth, a Level 6 felony, and possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
William Alleshouse, 46, of the 400 block of Michigan Avenue, Auburn, was arrested June 9 at 11:38 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction.
Jason Hughes, 18, of the 4600 block of C.R. 41, Auburn, was arrested June 9 at 6:28 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and minor consumption, a Class C misdemeanor.
Rebecca Rugg, 37, of the 300 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested June 9 at 10:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dylan Gigli, 21, of the 1800 block of North Dewey Street, Auburn, was arrested June 10 at 5:56 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Heather Bonham, 40, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, Angola, was arrested June 10 at 9:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Cody Oaks, 28, of the 500 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested June 11 at 11:50 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Desirae Tulley, 18, listed on jail records as a homeless person, was arrested June 11 at 3:10 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Montana Warner, 26, of the 10500 block of Main Street, Leo, was arrested June 11 at 6:18 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Kolten Rodman, 23, of the 4200 block of C.R. 38, Auburn, was arrested June 12 at 8 p.m. by the Ashley Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Curtis Counterman, 25, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested June 12 at 10:11 p.m. by the Butler Police Department on charges of domestic battery as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana as a Class A and Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Anthony Lamm, 19, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested June 12 at 11:55 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Bateman, 24, of the 300 block of Cobblers Way, Waterloo, was arrested June 13 at 1:38 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Thomas Daley, 26, of the 400 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested June 14 at 12:14 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Robert Calhoun, 30, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested June 14 at 9:58 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court for a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tia Barnes, 26, of the 1000 block of Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested June 14 at 3:15 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brandon Thorp, 28, of the 900 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested June 14 at 3:39 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
