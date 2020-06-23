AUBURN — Kevin Heller of Auburn registered Tuesday as a Democratic candidate for DeKalb County commissioner from the Northeast District.
Heller, 54, will oppose Republican nominee Todd Sanderson of Auburn in the November election. Sanderson won the Republican nomination in the June 2 primary election over Larry Dove.
Because he did not register before the primary, Heller was nominated for the position by DeKalb County Democratic Chair Suzanne Davis. He becomes the first Democratic candidate for a county office in the fall election. The party has until June 30 to nominate additional candidates.
In an announcement, Heller said that in 1999 he and his wife, Robin, moved to DeKalb County because they were impressed with the DeKalb Central school system and felt the county would be a great place to raise their children. He said they quickly fell in love with the area’s sense of community.
Heller said he became a volunteer for Junior Achievement and taught its senior module on economics. In 2011, he was awarded Junior Achievement’s Golden Achievement Award for Economic Excellence.
Heller said he has spent more than 30 years in the printing and marketing industry as an owner, account manager, national director and vice president. He said he has worked with clients all over the country while building successful organizations and teams by using common-sense business principles as well as lean process methodologies.
He has been a business owner in the family entertainment industry for 35 years, 20 of those years while living in DeKalb County. He is the co-owner, along with his wife, of All About You Boutique on Main Street in downtown Auburn.
Heller said he prides himself on having built his success on integrity, respect and decency — essentially “doing the right thing” by acting with integrity while being respectful of all people and always being willing to treat everyone with common decency. He said that aside from his lengthy business and management background, at his core, integrity, respect and decency are the driving forces in his pursuit of the office of county commissioner.
“This is how we treat our families. DeKalb County is our family,” Heller said in a news release about his candidacy.
