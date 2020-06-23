Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.