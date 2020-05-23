WATERLOO — DeKalb Middle School has recognized eighth-graders for their academic achievements.
The Gold Presidential Award is given to students who complete their middle school careers with cumulative grade-point averages between 11.0 and 12.0, equal to a letter grade of A-minus to A-plus.
The Silver Presidential Award is given to students who complete their middle school careers with cumulative grade-point average between 10.0 and 10.99, or a letter grade of A-minus.
The three-year honor roll award is for students who have earned honor roll recognition, with grade-point averages of 9.0 or better, or letter grades of B-plus or higher, every grading period while at the middle school.
The recipients, in alphabetical order:
Gold Presidential Award
Sienna Abbott; Mallory Eltzroth; Natalie Fordyce; Carson Haiflich; William Haupert; Matthias Hefty; Carly Jarrett; Elizabeth Jones; Gracie Kline; Rowan Kurtz; Quinn Langschwager; Lauryn Mooy; Preslee Morr; Regan Nordmann; Arabella Rogers; Leah Samuelson; Christopher Schweitzer; Kaitlyn Squires; Grant Stuckey; Rebekah Towsley; Jozelynn VanderHorst; Reagan Webber; Emma Williams; Olivia Woodcox; Rebecca Yarian; Taylor Zacharias.
Silver Presidential Award
Amara Anglin; Jake Armstrong; Matthew Beckmann; Sylvia Benbow; Skylar Boehmer; Logen Brand; Anna Brindle; Raj Chaudhari; Gabriel Collins; Ethan Curry; Kennlee Dick; Matthew Dillman; William Engelberth; Alexis Fentress; Rylan Foote; Liam Gentis; Alyssa Greenfield; Katelynne Hartsough; Warrick Hilkey; Samuel Holben; Jenna Jarrett; Alexander Kurtz; Michael Leco; Baylee Lynch; Drew Merritt; Braylon Meyer; Ian Miller; Myca Miller; Curtis Myers; Carter Neumann; Sydney Nokaya; Auburn Nordmann; Timothy O’Keefe; Joshua Page; Jack Peel; Caden Pettis; Kylie Pfeiffer; Linzee Ramer; Glenn Roon; Emma Salisbury; Natalie Schultis; Alexis Shipe; Natalee Snyder; Addison Taylor; Michael Tigner; Ava VanGessel; Danielle Walter; Scout Warner; Zachariah Wimer; Joshua Wirges; Rebecca Yarian.
Three-year honor roll
Sienna Abbott; Amara Anglin; Jake Armstrong; Oscar Avila; Matthew Beckmann; Sylvia Benbow; Skylar Boehmer; Logen Brand; Anna Brindle; Erica Burk; Raj Chaudhari; Gabriel Collins; Kennlee Dick; Mallory Eltzroth; William Engelberth; Alexis Fentress; Natalie Fordyce; Liam Gentis; Alyssa Greenfield; Carson Haiflich; Katelynne Hartsough; William Haupert; Matthias Hefty; Warrick Hilkey; Samuel Holben; Carly Jarrett; Jenna Jarrett; Elizabeth Jones; Gracie Kline; Alexander Kurtz; Rowan Kurtz; Quinn Langschwager; Michael Leco; Baylee Lynch; Ian Miller; Lauryn Mooy; Preslee Morr; Carter Neumann; Auburn Nordmann; Regan Nordmann; Joshua Page; Jack Peel; Caden Pettis; Linzee Ramer; Neal Reading; Arabella Rogers; Glenn Roon; Emma Salisbury; Leah Samuelson; Natalie Schultis; Christopher Schweitzer; Alexis Shipe; Natalee Snyder; Kaitlyn Squires; Grant Stuckey; Michael Tigner; Rebekah Towsley; Jozelynn VanderHorst; Ava VanGessel; Danielle Walter; Scout Warner; Reagan Webber; Emma Williams; Zachariah Wimer; Joshua Wirges; Olivia Woodcox; Keagen Yarian; Rebecca Yarian; Taylor Zacharias.
