GARRETT — DeKalb County emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle accident late Sunday night, which left a passenger of a vehicle dead and two others injured.
Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded to the crash at 9:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of C.R. 11A and C.R. 56. Once on scene, it was determined that Alisha Brown, 29, of Butler, was traveling eastbound on C.R. 56, approaching the left-hand curve changing to C.R. 11A at a high rate of speed.
A release from the sheriff’s office said it appeared that Brown’s 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix drifted off the south side of the roadway while trying to navigate the curve. Brown then over-corrected and lost control of the vehicle, crossing the centerline, striking a 2017 Honda CRV driven by Angela Kinder, 53, of Huntertown.
Brown’s vehicle struck the front bumper on Kinder’s vehicle on the passenger side, causing the vehicle to separate between the front and rear seats.
Daniel Stahlhut, 27, of Fort Wayne, a passenger in Brown’s vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Kinder’s vehicle came to rest facing northeast in the roadway and Brown’s vehicle came to rest in an adjacent field. Brown was pinned inside her vehicle and had to be extricated by crews from the Garrett Fire Department.
Brown was transported Parkview Regional Medical Center with hip, rib and arm injuries. Kinder complained of slight arm pain but did not seek medical treatment.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s department release. The crash remains under investigation.
Both vehicles were total losses.
The sheriff’s department was assisted at the scene by Indiana State Police, Auburn Police Department, Butler Police Department, Garrett Police Department, Parkview EMS, Garrett Fire Department and the DeKalb County Coroner’s Office.
