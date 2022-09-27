AUBURN — Taylor Handshoe’s Holland lop was named Best of Show at the DeKalb County 4-H rabbit show Monday at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
Handshoe, 13, of Auburn, is a student at DeKalb Middle School and is the daughter of Tyson and Chelsea Handshoe. A member of the Fairfield Farmers 4-H Club, she has been participating in the rabbit project for five years, she said.
Her Holland lop, named Moose, is “good at posing,” she said of the rabbit’s showing technique.
Handshoe has 10 rabbits and is mindful to see they are fed each morning and that their water supply is maintained throughout the day, she said,
She said she was surprised by Monday’s Best of Show win.
“I didn’t know he was that good,” she said with a smile.
Monday’s rabbit show kicked off what will be a busy week for Handshoe. She also participates in the goat, dairy feeder and poultry projects.
Nine-year 4-Her Nate Fillenwarth took home the Grand Champion Stewer award with his Californian at Monday’s show. He is a senior at DeKalb High School and a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H club.
“It’s all about looking at a rabbit as far as meat and meat production,” Fillenwarth said of the stewer meat class.
Fillenwarth said the loin, which is a top cut of meat, is an important part of the rabbit’s make-up.
As well as the meat classes, Fillenwarth also participates in rabbit exhibition classes. He and his family operate a family rabbit business and have about 200 rabbits, he said.
Also as a 4-Her, he participates in the poultry project.
Following high school, Fillenwarth said, he hopes to further his education studying biochemistry at Purdue University or the University of Notre Dame, and is looking at pursuing a career in the veterinary field.
