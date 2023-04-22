Dennis K. (Matthew) Kruse II, Republican
Incumbent, District 3
1. Why should voters select you to continue serving on the City Council?
Voters can rest assured that a vote for me means you have chosen someone who is going to stand up for you, someone who will fight for what is right and ethical and is not afraid to speak the truth. Your vote for me means that you have chosen someone to watch out for your tax dollars to ensure they are spent wisely. With my experience in government and time on the city council, I know what is important to our residents and am always available to hear their concerns. I want to continue to advance Auburn in a positive direction and will cooperate with those willing to work together to accomplish this goal.
2. Please identify accomplishments made during your term of office.
I have supported funding for Auburn Main Street, which has resulted in grants to update Sixth and Main, and create our art district and murals. I also supported giving American Rescue Plan funds in order to match and win a state HELP grant that will provide significant funding for downtown Auburn. I worked for longevity pay for Auburn police and firefighters to maintain adequate police and fire protection and to provide competitive pay. I also supported and worked toward assisting the building and growth of the police and fire training facilities. I supported purchasing parking lots downtown to make it easier to work and shop downtown.
I have been a longtime supporter of Auburn Essential Services and providing our city with world class broadband service. I have and will support the employees and mission of AES so we can continue to give and improve our service. I have always voted for responsible budgets and ensured we have not spent more money than we have. Our last two budgets were the highest in Auburn history, but we had reserves that made this possible. I will vote against unnecessary bonds and borrowing or raising taxes in the future and will look for alternative methods of funding future development, growth and innovation.
3. What are some future goals and projects you want to accomplish?
Complete the Auburn portion of the Poke-Bache Trail while creating family-friendly, city-wide interconnected sidewalks and trails, including connecting the east side of my district to the rest of the city.
I want to expand Auburn’s infrastructure where a return on investment is achieved that promotes future development that pays for itself. I also want to create a business-friendly environment that fosters continued industrial and commercial development that creates good paying jobs for our citizens and city, and want to try to bring more development, such as a grocery store to the east side of Auburn.
I want to create a small business advisory council to provide innovative ideas, honest assessments and explore green energy solutions for Auburn. I would like to beautify the gateways to the city along our two interstate exits.
With the nationwide real estate market boom, we have seen an increase in assessed values, meaning all of us as citizens of Auburn are paying more in real estate taxes then we ever have. My focus will be to advocate for responsible growth and not spend money we do not have. My goal will be to work with the mayor’s office to fund future development through available granting opportunities, rather than raising taxes or borrowing money.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a council member, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
I am disappointed in how our city employees have been handled, but personnel changes are primarily the responsibility of the executive branch of government, which is the mayor’s office. The council’s role is to review budgets and pass appropriate statues as the financial body of the city. The mayor oversees spending appropriations according to the budget and hiring and firing city employees.
While we encourage the mayor to do his best to treat city employees with respect and support them so they can be successful, when we tried to step in to help them, we were not allowed to do so. There continue to be challenges in our city workforce, as many good, long-term employees are leaving the city or being fired. I will continue to advocate for our city workers and work with the mayor to push for a better work environment where city employees are motived to serve the city and our citizens and do not want to leave.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I have lived in the Auburn area my entire life and am the son of retired State Senator Dennis Kruse. I married my wife Michelle in 2000, and we have three sons, Caleb, Michael and Jackson.
I have a business degree from Indiana Wesleyan University (IWU), as well as auctioneer, real estate broker, real estate instructor and real estate appraiser licenses in Indiana. I have earned the CAI designation from the National Auctioneer Association, which is the highest designation available for auctioneers, as well as the GPPA designation for personal property appraisals. I have also earned the SRA designation from the Appraisal Institute, which is the highest residential appraisal designation available. I own and operate a local real estate appraisal business, work as an auctioneer and real estate broker, and co-own the Reppert Auction School that trains entrepreneurs.
I was an intern in the Indiana House of Representatives in 1994 and 1996, where I learned about the law-making process and worked in constituent services. I served as the Jackson Township Trustee and Assessor from 2001 to 2004, where I oversaw and drafted budgets, was responsible for fire protection and poor relief, and assisted with tax assessments.
I have donated time and services to the County Line Church of God, where I have attended my entire life, DeKalb County 4-H, Habitat for Humanity, the March of Dimes, St Martin’s Health Clinic, Trine University, and Pheasants Forever. I was previously a board member of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival, Child Evangelism Fellowship and the Northeastern Indiana Association of Realtors, where I served as president in 2014. I currently serve as a member of the Indiana Real Estate Appraisal and Certification Board.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
I care a lot for Auburn and the people who live here. I will continue to work hard to represent the citizens of Auburn the best that I can. I want to strive for excellence in all aspects of our city and continue to learn the best ways to do so. I support investing and innovating in our city, and will always remain a committed fiscal conservative that uses the taxpayers money wisely as we all work together to create the best place for us to live, work and play.
