AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners on Monday voted to close a portion of C.R. 62 southwest of Garrett.
The closing affects a stretch of road running approximately one-quarter mile east from C.R. 7. It lies directly south of Hixson Sand & Gravel. The closing will allow the company to expand to property it has purchased across the road.
Nearby residents largely support closing the road, because people are using the area as an illegal dumping ground, said county attorney James McCanna.
The county will create a cul-de-sac where the road ends for eastbound traffic, and the gravel company will pay some of the expenses for blocking the road, county officials said.
Commissioners appointed Bob Patterson to the DeKalb Airport Authority board, for a four-year term beginning Jan. 1.
Patterson has been president of TFC Canopy in Garrett for nearly 27 years, he told the commissioners last week. He will replace Brad Hartz on the Airport Authority board.
Commissioners awarded two contracts for the new Community Corrections Center west of Auburn. Gordon Food Service will supply food for the inmates.
The county will buy six washers and dryers for inmates to do their own laundry. Sanborn’s of Angola won that contract for S11,267 — the lowest of three price quotes submitted.
After three recent hiring events for the center’s staff, “We’ve got a pretty large pool of people. We were pleasantly surprised,” said Kelley Knauer, executive director of Community Corrections.
Knauer said she hopes to hire new staff members by Dec. 2 and train them in December.
