AUBURN — Chickens may be coming to roost in Auburn.
At least that’s the hope of Auburn resident Penelope Swift. Judging by the response from several members of the City Council, it’s an idea that could be considered.
The current ordinance does not allow chickens to be raised within the municipal limits. Swift, in an address to the council Tuesday, is asking “urban chicken coops” be allowed, with a maximum of five chickens and no roosters.
“I recently moved out of my parents’ home, and I have learned very quickly how to manage a home, pay bills and grocery shop,” Swift said. “Since learning these skills, I can’t help but to get frustrated when I go to the grocery store.
“I’m a college student and work part-time to be able to provide groceries for my home. I have noticed now that the prices are extremely exorbitant, especially with the price of eggs.”
“I don’t have a problem with it,” council member Mike Walter said. “I’d like at least to take a look at it.”
Options could include referring the request to the council’s ordinance committee for further study or seeking public input, Mayor Mike Ley suggested.
“Hopefully we’ll get some emails about it,” council member Kevin Webb said. “I hope we get some feedback from the general public.”
“I would like to get some public input,” council member Dave Bundy agreed.
Ley asked Swift to investigate ordinances in communities of similar size and share her findings with the city’s Department of Building, Planning and Development.
By a 5-1 vote — with Bundy, Webb, Natalie DeWitt, Jim Finchum and Matthew Kruse in favor and Walter voting no — the council approved a tax phase-in request from Phoenix Auburn Industrial Investors to redevelop the former Eaton Corp. facility at 201 Brandon St.
According to the resolution, 100% of the value of the improvements will be exempt from taxation in year one, 85% in year two; 66% in year three; 50% in year four; 34% in year five; and 17% in year six. No further exemptions will be available after the sixth year for real estate improvements.
At its Jan. 3 meeting, the council heard improvements to the building would include: painting the interior and exterior; asphalt and concrete repairs; roof demolition and repair; electrical work; and lighting.
The council voted unanimously to purchase three tracts of land on 5th Street between Jackson and Main streets for an undisclosed amount of money.
Before voting in favor of the measure, Walter asked, “Why are we buying it?”
Ley responded the city owns the properties on either side of the lot. The purchase would make it possible to “construct one large public parking lot,” the mayor said.
Ley informed council members that earlier in the day, the Board of Works signed an agreement with USI Engineers to begin engineering work for a hoped railroad overpass.
Auburn hopes to procure grants to help pay for the project, but the preliminary engineering work could boost the city’s chances.
Later, Walter asked the mayor if repairs on West 15th Street are on the radar.
“The road is crumbling. The Romans built much better roads that lasted much longer,” Walter stated.
“You will be pleased to know that is, in fact, on the radar,” Ley responded. “We are looking at putting that in our next round or two ... of reconstruction projects.”
In response to another concern raised by Walter, Ley said there are no plans to extend Touring Drive further south. “If I would so take an interest in that, I will advise you first exactly what that looks like,” Ley told Walter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.