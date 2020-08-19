AUBURN — A revitalized tech center for ContiTech in Auburn took another step forward Tuesday at an Auburn Common Council meeting.
Tax incentives for the company’s $4.3 million investment in Auburn reached the halfway point by passing on the second of four required votes.
A property tax phase-in still must be approved by the Auburn Redevelopment Commission next Tuesday and in a second council vote Sept. 1.
“This is a development that’s probably bringing the highest-paying jobs we’ve seen, ever,” said City Attorney W. Erik Weber.
ContiTech will create 46 new jobs that pay “just shy of $71,000 per position,” said Scott Bykowski, head of research and development for ContiTech North America.
ContiTech will refurbish a technical center at 207 West St. in west Auburn built by Cooper-Standard Automotive in 1998.
Existing technical centers from three ContiTech locations will consolidate in the Auburn building of just over 100,000 square feet.
“We are planning to be a world-class technical center,” with new technology for passenger cars and trucks, Bykowski told council members Tuesday at City Hall. The center will be able to conduct “all the tests that you need to prove out new technology in the automotive industry,” he added.
The Auburn plant makes automotive engine and body mounts and hydraulic components. ContiTech’s manufacturing plant next door to the technical center currently employs 396 people with a payroll of $20.2 million, according to the company’s application for a tax incentive.
“We are using not just rubber from the old days, but we are investigating alternate materials,” Bykowski said. The tech center will be investigating latex made from dandelions instead of trees and glass-reinforced plastic that is stronger than steel and aluminum for some applications, he added.
“This is a great opportunity for us and the city of Auburn and northeast Indiana and the universities,” Bykowski said. He hopes to convince nearby universities to add classes in his specialties.
Bykowski started working for Cooper-Standard Automotive in 1996 and was there when the Auburn technical center opened. He left Cooper 14 years ago to become the first employee for ContiTech Vibration Control in North America, he said.
“We now have over 4,000 people in the U.S.,” he said.
Auburn Plant Manager Richard Meeks said the Auburn factory became part of Continental in 2019, but its history making rubber products in Auburn dates back to 1896.
Operating worldwide from a base in Germany, ContiTech is a $55 billion company with more than 30 locations in North America, Bykowski said.
Auburn’s tax incentive package for ContiTech saw a few changes from its first introduction to a council committee two weeks ago.
Items that first were categorized as manufacturing equipment were reclassified as research and development and information technology.
ContiTech requested and was granted a change in the 10-year tax phase-in schedule. Tax forgiveness will start at 100% in the first year and decline by 10% each year until reaching full taxation in year 11.
The 10% per year plan is more favorable in years 3-9 than Auburn’s originally proposed schedule that front-loaded heavier deductions in the early years.
The schedule ContiTech requested is standard across Indiana, said Anton King, executive director of the DeKalb County Economic Development Partnership.
“It’s not unusual to give that high of a deduction,” although Auburn has not done so before, Weber said.
The council voted 6-1 in favor of the tax incentive. Councilman Mike Walter said he would have voted for it if other councilmen had agreed to his proposed amendment — seeking to require ContiTech to bring its exterior lighting into compliance with Auburn’s codes within one year. His amendment died for lack of a second.
Walter said ContiTech is “not the worst” in terms of its lighting.
Councilman Kevin Webb said there are more appropriate ways to bring outdoor lighting into compliance than making it a condition of a tax incentive.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. also will offer incentives to Continental in the form of $650,000 in tax credits. The company will become eligible for the credits when Hoosiers are hired.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Mike Ley said the city’s new residential sidewalk replacement program is ready to begin next week.
From the audience, local barber Wally Fleming suggested that the council create handicap-reserved parking spaces along the entire north side of the DeKalb County Courthouse. Those spaces would be closest to the courthouse’s public entrance. Council members reacted favorably to Fleming’s idea.
