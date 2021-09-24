GARRETT — Garrett employees — but not Garrett Common Council members — will receive more money in 2022.
The Garrett Common Council Tuesday introduced and passed on first readings wage and salary ordinances for appointed officers, city employees and police and volunteer fire department personnel for 2022, with 5% across the board pay increases.
The ordinance does not include members of the Common Council, who declined the pay raise.
Administrative employees will receive an annual $300 clothing allowance payable biannually after a full year of employment under the proposed ordinance.
On-call pay for electric, water, wastewater and streets and parks employees will be paid six hours at straight time rate for a full week. Call-out pay will be paid at a minimum two-hour overtime rate unless the call-out exceeds the two-hour minimum.
The ordinance provides longevity pay for full-time officers at $52 for each year of service annually with a maximum of 20 years at $1,040. Full-time police officers will receive a $1,200 clothing allowance paid in January and in July following a full year of employment.
Council member Amanda Charles cast the singular no vote to the appointed officer and city employee ordinance and the police and volunteer fire department ordinance, later stating she wanted the city to break out the various jobs, similar to what the DeKalb County Council recently did. In some cases, Charles said she wanted to see higher wage hikes for some positions.
Following a public hearing with no one commenting, the council introduced and passed on first reading the 2022 budget that is similar to this year’s budget, according to Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle. This year’s budget was based on an extra pay period that is not on the calendar in 2022, she said.
The proposed budget shows $2.769 million in the general fund compared to $2.710 million in 2021; $106,000 in the police pension fund which was at zero in 2021; $47,277 in the local road and street fund which also was at zero dollars this year; $1,278,020 in the motor vehicle highway fund compared to $1,183,672 in 2021; $4,000 in continuing education with zero dollars in this year’s budget; $211,715 in the parks and recreation fund, up from $203,860 last year and $4,000 in the cumulative parks and recreation fund for 2022 where no dollars were budgeted in 2021.
Also, the proposed budget provides $30,000 in the cumulative capital improvement fund which had no dollars this year; $90,000 in the cumulative capital development fund, the same as 2021; $225,000 in the economic development income tax fund compared to zero dollars this year; $13,625 in the general redevelopment fund, $135 more than in 2021; a $7,298 increase in the special fire protection territory general fund at $372,745.
The special fire protection territory equipment replacement fund remains the same at $85,000 for a total increase of $575,958 over last year’s budget.
The advertised proposed budget shows a tax levy of $1.66 per $100 of assessed value. The council will vote to adopt the budget and wage and salary ordinances at its Oct. 12, meeting. The council will meet one week later due to city leaders attending a conference on Oct. 5.
The council also gave a nod to move forward on a unified development ordinance for the city.
Three companies were contacted to bid on the project, with only Ground Rules Inc. of Zionsville responding with a bid of $64,000 to $69,000 for a document that would take about 12 months to complete. Ground Rules Inc. has provided similar services to the cities of Auburn, Angola and Warsaw, the Town of Rome City and also DeKalb County, among many others according to its summary of services.
Council members agreed the unified development ordinance would be money well spent. The measure now moves back to the Board of Works for approval.
