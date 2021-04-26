WATERLOO — The Waterloo Marshal’s Department arrested a driver after a hit-and-run collision Saturday at 10:15 p.m., a police report said.
Santana T. Salinas III, 39, of Auburn was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving while suspended with a prior conviction and leaving the scene of an accident.
Douglas E. Mott, 55, of Butler told police he was on the northbound exit ramp from Interstate 69, at a traffic light at U.S. 6, when his 2018 Dodge Journey was struck from behind. He said the driver then backed up, went around Mott and headed east on U,S 6. Mott told police he then followed the vehicle and notified police.
Waterloo Deputy James Burkhart stopped Salinas, who was driving a 2013 Ford F150, in the 3900 block of C.R. 28, east of Waterloo.
A police report said Salinas said he did not feel anything when he was asked about hitting Mott’s vehicle. Salinas allegedly registered a 0.246 blood-alcohol content on a certified breath test — three times the limit for driving while intoxicated.
A police report said Mott stated that his neck was getting stiff, and his front-seat passenger said her back was hurting, but both declined medical assistance.
Police estimated combined damage of $2,500 to $5,000 to the vehicles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.