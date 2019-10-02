GARRETT — The Garrett Fire Department was dispatched to Assman Corp. at 300 N. Taylor Road, just north of the CSX Railroad crossing, early Wednesday morning, according to Assistant Fire Chief Doug Castator.
According to his report, firefighters were called at 12:34 a.m. and arrived about seven minutes later. Machinery failure was reported as the cause of the fire, he added, estimating about $1,000 in damage.
No injuries were reported.
The Auburn Fire Department assisted at the scene.
