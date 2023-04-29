AUBURN — Telling her, “The mother that you are now — this is who you are,” DeKalb Country Family Restoration Court public defender Stephanie Hamilton commended the court’s newest graduate.
A graduation ceremony in honor of the mother took place Thursday in DeKalb Circuit Court. The woman smiled broadly, occasionally brushing away a tear, as she sat with her daughter, listening to the congratulations and good wishes sent her way by members of the court team.
Family Restoration Court is a problem-solving court that works with high-risk parents who typically would have their parental rights terminated. They have high levels of addiction and low levels of compliance with rules.
Participants must be parties in both a Child in Need of Services case and a criminal case. The program shifts the parents’ criminal cases to DeKalb Circuit Judge Kurt Grimm, who also is handling their children’s CHINS cases. That allows him to use the Department of Child Services budget to pay for counseling or in-patient treatment of the parents.
An agreement is made with participants and, as part of the agreement, many participants must complete a halfway-house program. Often, successful completion of the program results in a dismissal of criminal charges.
“This one is special,” Grimm said at the outset of Thursday’s ceremony.
Grimm spoke about the woman’s history that started as a juvenile and extended into her adult life, when she spent periods of time incarcerated, including serving a sentence in a federal prison.
“None of that — all that incarceration — changed anything. Not a thing,” Grimm said, adding that the woman continued on a path to destruction.
“You turned it all around,” Grimm noted of her success in Family Restoration Court.
“How immensely proud I am of you,” Grimm said. “I’m grateful I could be a part of your life.”
Attorney Cory Swagger acknowledged the woman’s difficult past, but noted that she would not be the person she is today if she had not been through all of those things.
“I think you should be tremendously proud of yourself,” Swagger told her.
“Tremendous job, tremendous job.”
The woman’s case had been transferred to Grimm’s court from Steuben County. Steuben County Sheriff’s Detective Chris Emerick and Steuben County Deputy Prosecutor David Brown attended Thursday’s graduation.
Emerick said he had known the woman “pretty much her entire life.”
“You’ve come so far. It’s just tremendous,” he told her.
“Hopefully with this program you can move on,” Emerick added.
“If you ever need anything, I’m here for you.”
Former DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner recalled how the woman had been on the brink of quitting the program but ultimately stuck with it.
“We all knew you could. What we didn’t know was whether you would. And clearly you did,” Winebrenner said of the woman’s successful completion.
Probation officer Michelle Ford echoed Winebrenner’s sentiments.
“Once you knew that you could do it, you did it. You deserve it and I want you to believe you deserve it,” Ford said.
“You deserve to be happy … and you deserve all the good things that come your way.”
Department of Child Services attorney Kay Landwehr read an order to the woman that terminated the court’s wardship of her daughter, returning the child to her mother.
“I knew you could do it from the beginning,” Hamilton told the woman as the ceremony drew to a close.
“At the end of the day, everybody believed in you.”
