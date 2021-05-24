ST. JOE — Both drivers suffered injuries from a collision Sunday at 12:41 p.m. southeast of St. Joe, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Sharon Steele, 61, of Butler, had a fractured left wrist. Ryan Cannon, 18, of Spencerville, complained of neck and shoulder pain.
Police said Cannon was traveling westbound on C.R. 64 and stopped at the stop sign at S.R. 101. Steele was traveling northbound on S.R. 101 when Cannon pulled out into her path.
Steele’s 2004 Jeep Liberty struck Cannon’s 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan in the front driver-side wheel. The Jeep then went off the west side of the road and came to rest on a rock. Both vehicles had heavy front-end damage.
The Sheriff's Department was assisted by Parkview DeKalb EMS and the Southeast Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.