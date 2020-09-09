AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported the eighth death of a DeKalb County resident who was positive for COVID-19.
The department no longer is releasing the ages or any other information about people who die while positive for the coronavirus.
The department also confirmed three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents. They are a 66-year-old who is hospitalized, a 28-year-old who is recovering at home and a 74- year-old for whom the department has no further information, a news release said.
They raise the county’s total to 395 cases since March and 44 so far in September. The county recorded one case in March, 19 in April, 18 in May, 121 in June, 56 in July and 137 in August.
The health department recently issued an expanded set of guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Eric Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Data from the Regenstrief Institute shows 41 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, and increase of two from Tuesday’s report, with 14 admitted to intensive-care units, an increase of one since Tuesday.
Steuben resident dies
A seventh Steuben County resident has died from COVID-19, the Indiana State Health Department said in Wednesday’s noon update.
According to a state dashboard, the Steuben County death occurred Saturday.
Asked if there is a cause for a rise in cases locally, Steuben County Health Department Chief Environmental Health Specialist Alicia van Ee could not point to any specific reasons.
“There really isn’t an overwhelming place or group that is causing the rise in cases,” she said Tuesday, prior to the announcement of the newest death.
The state dashboard shows that among the deaths in DeKalb and Steuben counties reported to the Indiana State Department of Health, all were patients over 60 years old. Four were in their 70s, and eight were 80-plus.
DeKalb County has been facing an outbreak at a long-term care facility, The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler.
As of Wednesday’s update to the state’s long-term care facility dashboard, as of Sept. 2, The Laurels had 36 resident cases, 16 staff cases and fewer than five deaths. That an increase of 18 resident cases and six staff cases since last Wednesday’s report.
About 60% of all deaths in Indiana have involved nursing home residents, according to state data.
The new deaths in DeKalb and Steuben counties bring the recent total to 11 in the four-county area since Aug. 19. Besides eight combined deaths in DeKalb and Steuben counties, Noble County has had two residents die, and LaGrange County has lost one person in the time period.
Statewide, Indiana logged 705 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as case and testing numbers have started to rebound after the holiday weekend. The state also recorded 17 deaths Wednesday.
Those new cases came on nearly 13,000 tests — a little lower than the recent average but closer to normal — for a positivity rate of 5.43%, up from the last few days.
State health officials have warned that cases may spike again across the state following the Labor Day weekend if people failed to practice good hygiene and social distancing over the holiday, but any increases from the three-day weekend likely wouldn’t start showing up until later this week or into early next week if the virus spread widely at gatherings.
Locally, case counts showed little change Wednesday.
Steuben County added three cases, while Noble and LaGrange counties were unchanged from Tuesday’s numbers.
