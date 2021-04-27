WATERLOO — DeKalb High School’s Art Department will present The Art Show 2021, featuring the creativity of DeKalb High School art students, this weekend.
Show hours in the school’s main gymnasium are Friday from 6-9:30 p.m., Saturday from 6-9:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free, with social distancing and masks required.
The show features two- and three-dimensional works completed by students during their studio classes this year. Approximately 250 art students will have their work on display.
Senior artists have created special exhibits in an aisle dedicated to them, featuring work from all four years of their high school careers. Many of the seniors have received multiple awards from The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, recognizing them both regionally and nationally for their achievements.
Students featured in the senior aisle of the show are Olivia Benbow, Nicole Blevins, Lillian Brown, Zoie Christopher, Amber Damron, Alexander Davenport, Tyler Dewitt, Aric Ehmke, Emily Eshbach, Miranda Garcia, Blake Gilpin, Katlyn Melson, Lydia Norton, Emma Potter, Will Potter, Penelope Swift and Maylie Urich.
Also on display will be a collaboration piece by eight Advanced Placement senior artists. Each artist created one section, in his or her unique style, of an artwork by John William Waterhouse titled “The Soul of the Rose.” These sections were then assembled to form the entire work.
On Friday and Saturday, Art League students will be selling stickers of original artwork made by DeKalb’s 2-D and photography art students and unique magnets made by the ceramics students. Proceeds directly benefit DeKalb’s art and scholarship programs.
“Mrs. (Jessica) McNulty and I are so very excited to be able to bring this amazing art show to the community once again,” said art instructor Kelly Roth. “We are so proud of our students’ hard work and the incredible talent they possess! We hope many of you can attend this show, whether you have a student who is a part of it this year or not, please consider stopping in to see what the art students of DeKalb High School have been up to!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.