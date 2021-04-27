Auburn, IN (46706)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. High 76F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.