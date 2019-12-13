AUBURN — A leader in DeKalb County education is retiring after 17 years of accomplishments.
A reception Wednesday honored Judy Sorg at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County where she works.
Sorg came to DeKalb County in 2002 as director of the Terra Firma early literacy program. In 2008, her efforts transferred to the Learning Link program that promotes education “from cradle to career” and works to inspire a community of lifelong learners
DeKalb County’s community foundation always has been ahead of the game in community leadership, Sorg said Wednesday.
Through Learning Link, she said, “The biggest thing is we got a lot of community leaders and educators talking with one another.”
Local education leaders now have more connections with peers in neighboring school districts, she said.
“They communicate, they call each other and ask questions,” which is good for the county, she added.
Sorg said she was recruited to lead Terra Firma by Auburn resident and educator Van Gehl, who was working with the community foundation. At the time, she was obtaining her doctorate in adult and community education.
“It’s been a wonderful job,” she said, expressing her gratitude that the community embraced Terra Firma and Learning Link.
“I think DeKalb County is so lucky that people work together, which is kind of unusual,” Sorg said.
That cooperation helped DeKalb County receive a Promise Indiana affiliation in 2018, she said. The program encourages families to save for their children’s education beyond high school and works to inspire students toward higher education.
“That never would have happened without 30 organizations signing on in support of that,” Sorg said about Promise Indiana. “I really can’t take credit for that, other than I did the paperwork.”
Sorg said she will continue to work through the end of the calendar year.
When she departs, the future of her position is undecided.
“The (community foundation) board is currently assessing Learning Link, and what we have done, and what we’re doing, and where we need to go,” said Tanya Young, executive director of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
“There’s interest in retaining that position in some way. We’re just figuring out what makes the most sense for this community at this time,” Young said about Sorg’s post.
“It’s going to take the board and the foundation a little more time to figure out what direction we’re going to go, but we’re confident with the relationships she’s built and the partnerships that are already there, we don’t want to lose that momentum.”
Young left no uncertainty about her admiration for Sorg. She said they met 12 years ago, before Young came to the foundation, when they worked together on regional projects.
“One of the things I learned quickly about Judy is she had a passion for education and really had a passion for raising educational attainment,” Young said.
“One of her best skills, I think, in watching her over these last 12 years is being someone who knows how to convene and truly bring together business, education and community to greatly impact our region,” Young added.
“Judy championed education as a driver of community economic development. She fostered the work of program providers toward shared community goals that enhance quality of life for everyone in the community,” Wendy Oberlin, former executive director of the community foundation, said in the foundation’s most recent newsletter.
“She always was a role model to me, and we became friends through our work, because we shared a lot of the same passions.” Young said about Sorg. “She gave so much heart and energy to not only DeKalb County, but northeast Indiana.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.