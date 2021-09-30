AUBURN — “Cruise and Connect” is the classic-car theme of the Try the Y 2021 campaign at the YMCA of DeKalb County.
Guests can experience up to three weeks of free access to the YMCA at 533 North St. by participating in the month’s activities.
In addition to the first free week, people can earn a second week by attending a Welcome Wagon event and a third week by participating in Activtrax — a personal training system that uses algorithms to plan individual workouts.
Welcome Wagon events will be offered daily. The 20-minute sessions invite members and nonmembers to learn more about what the ymca has to offer.
Other activities during Try the Y 2021:
• A basketball shoot-out will take place all month. Entrants can take 50 shots at a basketball hoop in the fieldhouse to be placed into a drawing to win a new Wilson Evolution basketball.
• A photo booth will be offered daily. Anyone who takes a picture at the photo booth and tags “@YMCA of DeKalb County” on Facebook can enter a drawing for daily T-shirt giveaways and free one-month membership giveaways every Friday.
• Parents Night Out will be Oct. 15 from 5:30-8 p.m. with child care, snacks and refreshments. The fee is $10 for members $10 and $20 for nonmembers.
• A cruise-in will be presented by the Shifters Car Club on Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. in the front parking lot. Admission is free to the community, with snacks and refreshments provided.
• Healthy Halloween will be Oct. 26 from 4:30-7 p.m., offering a family-friendly, free event for the community as a safe and healthy alternative for children and families.
• In a one-year membership giveaway, the more people check in, the more chances they will get to win a one-year individual membership.
Other daily features during October will include random acts of kindness, surprise giveaways and free popcorn.
