Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, courthouse, Auburn.
10 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Head Start Building, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
7 p.m. — St. Joe Town Board, Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St. A closed executive session will take place following the regular meeting to discuss pending litigation and personnel.
