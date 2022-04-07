ANGOLA — The Indiana Court of Appeals has upheld convictions of a Waterloo man, along with the 115-year sentence that he received, for crimes including two counts of attempted murder.
After a trial in Steuben Superior Court in August, a jury found Joshua Kelley guilty of attempted murder when he fired at police officers during a June 14, 2018, standoff in rural Fremont.
In addition to two counts of Level 1 felony attempted murder, Kelley was found guilty of manufacturing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; two counts of possession of methamphetamine, both Level 5 felonies; carrying a handgun without a license, a Level 5 felony; pointing a firearm at another, a Level 6 felony; and theft, a Level 6 felony; as well as his enhancements for using a firearm using a firearm in the commission of an offense and for being a habitual offender.
Kelley appealed, asserting that the state failed to present sufficient evidence to support his two convictions for attempted murder and his conviction for theft. He also contended that the 115-year sentence imposed by Judge William Fee is inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.
In its decision filed Monday, the court of appeals found there was sufficient evidence to support the convictions and that it cannot say that his sentence is inappropriate.
During the four-day trial in Steuben County, defense attorney Robert Hardy argued that Kelley was not intending to shoot anyone in the standoff that lasted around seven hours at the Traveler’s Inn in S.R. 120 west of Fremont.
But the state presented a case that contended Kelley intended to murder or at least harm police officers when he fired on them three times during that day.
In its decision, the court of appeals noted Kelley did not dispute that he fired a weapon, but asserts that the state failed to prove he fired the gun with the intent to kill then-Fremont Police Officer Jordan Trippe.
The court noted Kelley contended that he “testified extensively at trial that he was not aiming at any person” but, instead “fired toward a vehicle parked outside the room and hit what he was aiming for.”
The court went on, “And he maintains that ‘he did not intend to strike anyone with the shots fired’ and that ‘he had no knowledge that an officer was standing near the end of the white Kia when he fired.’”
However, the court noted, Trippe testified that as he began to move toward Kelley’s room, he saw Kelley standing there pointing a gun directly at him and fired the gun “right at him.”
Kelley also contended that the state failed to present sufficient evidence for his second conviction of attempted murder.
In his appeal, Kelley did not dispute that he fired a gun through the window of the hotel room, but asserted the state failed to prove he had fired with the intent to kill members of the Emergency Response Team.
The court of appeals found the evidence demonstrated Kelley was angry at the officers for firing gas canisters into his room and that he had threatened to kill officers at least twice.
The court also found the evidence demonstrated Kelley had heard officers outside his window, that he fired a gun out of his window, and that he fired the gun level to the ground.
“A reasonable jury could conclude from that evidence that Kelley had fired at the officers instead of up in the air and that he had fired with the intent to kill one of them,” the court of appeals said in its decision.
Kelley also contended the state had failed to produce sufficient evidence to support his conviction for theft. The court noted Kelley acknowledged that he was in possession of a stolen shotgun, but that the state failed to present any evidence that he knowingly or intentionally possessed a stolen firearm.
During the trial, Kelley testified that he had purchased the shotgun “off the street” in exchange for methamphetamine, the court of appeals noted.
The court found Kelley’s own testimony demonstrated that he “‘always” considered it a possibility that a firearm purchased on the streets could be stolen.
“Based on Kelley’s own statements, a reasonable jury could infer that, when Kelley purchased the shotgun, he did so knowing with a high probability that he was purchasing a stolen firearm,” the court of appeals found.
Addressing the appropriateness of Kelley’s sentence, the court noted Kelley was convicted of multiple offenses ranging from Level 1 felonies to Level 6 felonies and was found guilty of two different enhancements.
“He maintains that as ‘foolish and troubling as (his) crimes were, it was disproportionately harsh to impose an effective life sentence for crimes which caused no physical harm to anyone,’” the court of appeals stated.
“We cannot agree. In one day, Kelley engaged in a multi-hour standoff with law enforcement during which he threatened law enforcement officers and fired multiple shots at them; illegally possessed multiple firearms, including one stolen firearm; possessed methamphetamine; and manufactured methamphetamine. And he committed all of those acts while on bond for a prior offense,” the court said in its decision.
The court noted Kelley has a lengthy criminal history that spans more than 20 years. In addition, the court noted, Kelley had been offered alternative sentences in the past, but has never successfully completed a placement on community corrections and has violated terms of his probation.
“In other words, Kelley has engaged in a life of crime and continues to break the law, despite the court’s prior grant of lenience,” the court stated.
The decision found that the Steuben County court erred when it entered judgement of conviction on carrying a handgun without a license as a Class A misdemeanor and carrying a handgun without a license as a Level 5 felony and then merged them.
The appeals court decision instructed the Steuben County court to vacate Kelley’s conviction of carrying a handgun without a license as a Class A misdemeanor.
