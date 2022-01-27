AUBURN — With a proposed utility service board ordinance in limbo, members of Auburn City Council are ready to present a second utility service board ordinance during Tuesday night’s Auburn Common Council meeting.
Council President Matthew Kruse presented the second ordinance to the city clerk’s office on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Tuesday night’s meeting.
The new ordinance would establish the Auburn Utility Service Board as the oversight body for the city’s water and water pollution control departments. The utility service board would regularly advise the Common Council regarding the two departments providing recommendations pertaining to rate setting, capital improvements, administration, operations, annual budgeting and debt financing decisions associated with both departments.
The ordinance is similar to a previous ordinance, presented by the council at the Jan. 4 Common Council meeting. That ordinance, which was approved on second reading at the Jan. 18 meeting, formed the board, which would govern Auburn Electric and Auburn Essential Services. Mayor Mike Ley vetoed the ordinance Thursday afternoon.
The vetoing of the ordinance will set up a council override vote at Tuesday’s meeting, where the council only needs a two-thirds vote to move forward with the original ordinance.
“Council was responding to an emergency situation with AES and Electric, and so we were focused on crisis management when creating the Utility Service Board and including AE and AES,” Kruse said in response to submitting the ordinance. “Adding water and pollution control to the Utility Service Board is about preventing the need for crisis management in the future so that all of our utilities are insulated from the turmoil that has occurred at AES and Electric.”
A core group of the council believe the city’s utilities should be under the governance of one board.
“The council values all of our utilities, and with smart meters and billing using a common communications and technology platform, there is a lot of overlap between all four. This is why we are putting forward an ordinance to keep all four utilities together under the same supervision of the new Auburn Utility Service Board. The council believes that the need for a Utility Service Board is immediate and should provide important checks and balances for city government so that they can provide stable service to customers,” Kruse said.
“Having a utility service board with all four of the city utilities will stabilize their oversight. In the future, the superintendents of these utilities will not be able to be hired and fired by one individual, but only by a majority of the full board. These types of decisions will be held in open meetings that will be transparent to the citizens of Auburn. The Utility Service Board will also create advisory groups of citizens and stakeholders of these utilities to provide specific knowledge and expertise to the board to ensure the best governance possible.”
The Auburn Common Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Norman E. Yoder Council Chambers.
