BUTLER — Social media posts pointed to recent vandalism at Eastside’s football field, but it goes beyond the borders of school property.
Butler Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger said four juveniles — three males and one female — all around ages 15-16, have been linked to vandalism not only at Eastside but also at nearby Maxton Park.
Tuesday, Heffelfinger said his department received the first report of vandalism on July 16 in the form of windows broken out at a restroom building in Maxton Park.
A few days later, police received reports of damage to barricades being used by a contractor for a project at Eastside. In addition, police discovered windows had been broken and entry had been made into the ticket booth at the Eastside football field.
The vandals returned to Maxton Park, where they broke more windows and also made entry into a concession building.
Lastly, several windows were broken out of the press box at Eastside’s football field.
Heffelfinger said officers questioned one of the juveniles believed to be involved this past Saturday and the other three juveniles Sunday.
He said police will file charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief against the subjects through juvenile probation.
Police are waiting to receive total damage estimates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.