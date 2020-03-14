WATERLOO — An Ohio man died in a crash north of Waterloo Friday night, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
John Vanhorn, 61, of Hicksville, Ohio, suffered fatal injuries in the crash at 9:35 p.m. in the 900 block of C.R 39 (Old U.S. 27).
A front-seat passenger in Vanhorn’s pickup truck, Arin Vanhorn, 37, of Hicksville, Ohio, suffered chest and back pain.
Police said John Vanhorn was driving a 2000 Dodge Durango northbound and passed another vehicle in a no- passing zone just before a curve.
The truck returned to the northbound driving lane after passing the other vehicle, but but the pickup then crossed the fog line and entered the gravel shoulder. Vanhorn began to lose control, and the truck ran off the west side of the roadway and entered the ditch on the west side of the road.
The Durango rolled multiple times and came to a rest in a field approximately 784 feet where it left the roadway.
John Vanhorn, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
Arin Vanhorn was wearing a seatbelt and was able to get out of the vehicle after the crash. An EMS ambulance took him to be treated.
Police said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash.
The Waterloo and Ashley police, Indiana State Police, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Ashley-Hudson Fire Department assisted county police.
