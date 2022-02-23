FORT WAYNE — A Garrett man has been charged with the November murder of a man at a Fort Wayne apartment complex.
According to police, shortly before 11 a.m. Wednesday, detectives with the Fort Wayne Police Department Homicide Unit, in conjunction with the Fort Wayne Police Department Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, Fort Wayne Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit, and Garrett Police Department, arrested Weston Blakely, 23, in Garrett.
Blakely was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Allen County Jail.
Blakely is charged with the murder of Jonathon Jackson on Nov. 10 in the 2100 block of Point West Drive.
At the time of the alleged incident, our news partner, WANE TV, reported that just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 10, 2021, Fort Wayne Police responded to the West Wind Apartments. A caller told police that a male subject was in the hallway yelling for help. Police arrived to find a male subject in the hallway suffering from an apparent stab wound. They also located another male subject suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, WANE said.
The shooting victim, later identified as 22-year-old Jonathon Christopher Jackson of Fort Wayne, was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy found he died of gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.
The stabbing victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Upon arrival, his injuries were upgraded to non-life threatening, WANE said.
According to a release, an initial investigation indicated that there was an altercation inside the apartment between the two victims, WANE reported.
