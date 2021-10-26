AUBURN — A Garrett man is facing a charge of child molesting after allegations he engaged in sexual activity with a 13-year-old girl.
Nicholas Robinson, 32, of the 600 block of South Hamsher Street, was arrested by Garrett Police on Friday on the Level 1 felony charge with an enhancement for being an alleged repeat sexual offender.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause filed in DeKalb Superior Court I by Garrett Police Detective Justin Cornejo, the alleged incident took place on Oct. 31, 2020. At that time, Robinson was age 31 and the alleged victim was 13.
According to the affidavit, the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Wayne and stated she had visited her stepmother, who lives in Garrett, on or about Oct. 31, 2020.
The girl said her stepmother left her at the stepmother’s apartment, where the girl then left and went to Robinson’s house. While there, she and Robinson had sexual intercourse and Robinson touched her, the girl said.
The girl further stated that she sent and received photos to and from Robinson, depicting Robinson clothed and in, some, exposed, the affidavit said.
During a recorded police interview, Robinson denied all of the girl’s accusations, the affidavit said. He also denied any social involvements with her, other than seeing her with her parents, with whom Robinson is close friends, according to the affidavit.
Cornejo said he spoke with the girl’s stepfather and Robinson’s friend, who advised that the girl was in Garrett visiting her stepmother on Oct. 31, 2020. The stepmother confirmed the girl had visited her on Oct. 31, where she stayed until Nov. 1, and was picked up by her stepfather at Robinson’s residence, the affidavit said.
Police spoke to Robinson’s parole officer, who confirmed Robinson had a flip-style phone and confirmed the last four digits of his phone number. The parole officer said Robinson was not allowed to be on the internet or social media due to the terms of his parole, the affidavit said.
The girl’s phone was forensically searched and Robinson’s contact number was listed in her “in case of emergency” contacts, according to the affidavit. His contact also was on the girl’s Snap Chat account.
During a search of the girl’s account history, police observed multiple visits to a pornography website account. The girl later told police she crated an account to visit and see Robinson’s online pornography account, the affidavit said.
At the time Robinson allegedly committed the offense, he had been convicted and sentenced for child molesting on Sept. 28, 2015, the affidavit said.
