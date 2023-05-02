AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced five people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I on April 25 and 26.
Damon C. Lewis, who is listed in court records as being homeless, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and 60 days in jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time. His driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Nick Jarrett Stuller of the 200 block of East Jackson, West Unity, Ohio, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 185 days and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Aylana C. Brown of the 1800 block of North Bolton Avenue, Indianapolis, was sentenced to two days i jail, with credit for one day served, and fined $50 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Aaron Lee Nowakowski of the 6100 block of South S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was sentenced to 240 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 355 days and received credit for three days served while the case was pending.
Zachary Paul Walters of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 90 days in jail, all suspended except 16 days, for theft, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 74 days and received credit for eight days served while the case was pending.
