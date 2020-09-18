AUBURN — The DeKalb Chamber Partnership has awarded microgrants to four local, small businesses in the amount of $500 each.
The grants come from the DeKalb County Small Business Relief Fund that was established earlier this year through the Chamber to help local businesses overcome the economic impact of COVID-19.
“The businesses that received the microgrants were some of the hardest-hit in our community. While we know that this amount is small, we hope that it shows our commitment to helping our local businesses survive this pandemic and the wave of economic impact it has caused,” said the chamber’s executive director, Shannon Carpenter.
Recipients of the microgrants are Lyn-Maree’s Boutique, Michelle Glenn Photography, Forget Me Not and Hair and Company Salon.
Small businesses from anywhere in DeKalb County were invited to apply. Chamber membership was not a criteria for eligibility.
“The Small Business Relief Fund would not have been possible without the generous gifts from local businesses and the community at large,” Carpenter said. “We would like to especially thank Ashley Industrial Molding, ProFed Credit Union, Color Master and all the individuals who gave to the fund.”
The Chamber also partnered with Big Red Sports to sell #AllINDeKalb T-shirts and yard signs to not only contribute to the Small Business Relief Fund but also generate a sense of community and encourage people to support small businesses.
Carpenter said the Chamber still is receiving applications for grants, but at this time all funding has been exhausted. Should more funding become available, the Chamber will award additional grants.
