WATERLOO — After brief discussion on a tax abatement for Nucor Building Systems, the Waterloo Town Council decided to table the issue for a week to flesh out more details on the issue.
With Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled monthly council meeting running long, the council decided to suspend the meeting at 8:04 p.m. after two hours. The council will pick up where it left off on its agenda at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the Historic Depot.
One of those agenda items will be the tax abatement for Nucor Building Systems, which is looking to invest $3.3 million into its facility at 305 Industrial Parkway, in Waterloo’s industrial park. The company is building a 15,240-square-foot expansion to its office, and an additional 7,124-square-foot onto its product development lab.
The expansion will bring approximately 25 new jobs to Waterloo with a base salary between $80,000 and $120,000 a year, said Pam Howard, Waterloo town manager.
Howard said the expansion and tax abatement was approved by the Waterloo Redevelopment Committee unanimously.
Howard suggested a 10-year tax abatement on the project with a 10% sliding scale — allowing the town to begin collecting tax dollars in 2023. The town would receive an additional 10% each year until the abatement is complete in 2032.
Nucor estimated that the cost of the office expansion is $2.3 million and the lab expansion $1 million. Work on the project has started and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2022.
Town Council President Jess Jessup suggested tabling the issue on Tuesday, due to the lack of a resolution for the abatement and to get further details on the abatement.
During the meeting, Howard also presented the council with a potential opportunity to bring business to downtown Waterloo.
Howard said she had spoken with a gentleman who was looking to relocate his dental lab in downtown Waterloo. After showing him several buildings, the gentleman became interested in a building owned by the town at the corner of West Van Vleek Street and North Wayne Street.
The 483-square-foot building sits to the east of the Historic Depot with parking lots in between them. The building is currently leased to the Waterloo Lions Club, while the town pays the utilities on it.
Howard said the business would have a total of four employees including the owner and his wife.
In discussing the property with the council, Howard said the gentleman was interested in changing the windows and potentially adding onto the property.
Initially, Town Council President Jess Jessup said, “I think to not show it to him means we’re not interested in improving what is going on here in the community.”
Upon learning the gentleman wanted to potentially change the building from its current state, Jessup changed his tune.
“I think whoever gets it, that building has to be maintained so it keeps its historic integrity,” Jessup said.
The building is currently painted to match the Historic Town Depot.
With that comment, the council unanimously agreed with Jessup and decided it was in the town’s best interest not to sell the building at this time.
The town’s fire protection agreement between the Town of Waterloo and Grant Township was approved during the meeting with no changes at this point.
Grant Township pays the town $18,000 for fire coverage.
Held over to the Dec. 21 meeting was a contract with the town’s sexton, an issue with the Friends of the Depot, bad debt, the Lions Club lease of the building and engine braking issues on U.S. 6. A sewer use ordinance will also be introduced.
