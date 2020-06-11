HAMILTON — A patriotic symbol was chosen for this year's Hamilton Parks and Recreation art project.
Mounted, weatherproof metal forms — this year resembling eagles with wings outstretched — are cut by Triton Metal Products and finished by AZZ Galvanizing. The two businesses have donated their services since the project started six years ago with fish-shaped forms. Sailboats, turtles, flip-flops and frogs also have been represented.
"Hamilton has a lot of bald eagles that would come around the past several years," said Jenna Steigerwald, assistant town clerk.
Pictures of all of the metal eagles, the names of their artists and their locations about town are published on the town's Facebook page at facebook.com/HamiltonIndiana. They will remain on display until Summer Fest, Aug. 22, hosted by the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce.
Summer Fest features vendors and activities during the day. The band Mason Dixon Line will perform in the evening. Prior to the concert, the metal-form eagles will be auctioned. The proceeds will fund next year's summer activities by the parks department.
There are big eagles and little eagles — representing adult and youth artists. There are 20 eagles created by adults and five by children.
Some who participated in the past have moved away, though a few artists have been constant contributors. They include retired art teacher Amy Buchs — who this year chose a rose-and-blue-colored theme featuring the iconic lyric, "I got a peaceful, easy feeling" by 1970s rock band The Eagles.
Brenda Emerick and Rita Bowers also have consistently lent their talents to the showy local outreach, Steigerwald said.
Free concerts and summer camps for children are provided through auction funds. Last year, around $11,000 was raised; a typical amount for the event, said Steigerwald.
Last year, the smaller creations by little artists sold well at the auction, she said. In 2019, three youth were involved, and this year the number of child artists was expanded to five.
"Since this is all for kid activities, we are trying to get more kids involved," Steigerwald said.
Week-long summer camps are offered by age groups starting July 7. Classes cover everything from the popular swimming lessons to rocketry and sewing. Some of them are already full, Steigerwald noted.
Summer camp forms may be picked up at Hamilton Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., during regular business hours or call 488-3607, ext. 1000, or send email to jsteigerwald@townofhamilton.org.
(0) comments
