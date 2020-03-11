AUBURN — Auburn Village said Wednesday that the facility has no cases of COVID-19, and it is taking extra steps to prevent them.
“Please rest assured that there are no current cases of COVID19 in our community,” said Kyle Rebman, drector of admissions for the long-term care facility on Wesley Road.
“We have instituted a plan to prevent its spread into our facility that follows the guidance provided by the CDC, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the Indiana State Department of Health, and our local health department. This plan is being updated continuously, as new guidance is provided,” he said.
Auburn Village is taking these steps, in addition to the normal infection control precautions that are always in place in a long-term-care setting:
• asking that families limit visits to “essential visits only” and screening all visitors;
• restricting all visits from persons under the age of 18;
• increasing the monitoring of residents, including per-shift temperature readings;
• screening of all employees, prior to the start of their shift,s to prohibit access when indicated;
• implementing hand hygiene protocols for essential visitors;
• cancelling all activities that require residents to leave the facility;
• restrict any residents exhibiting fever or acute respiratory symptoms to their rooms, utilizing enhanced infection-control procedures;
• monitoring all supplies to ensure proper stock and continuity of care;
• increasing education to staff on signs and symptoms of COVID19;
• increased education to staff and residents on preventing the spread of infection; and
• all other necessary steps per changing guidance.
“Please rest assured that our residents are still receiving all necessary care and services and that we do not expect a disruption in the quality of care they will continue to receive,” the statement concluded. “We are grateful to our residents and their families for their patience during this time.”
