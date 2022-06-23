AUBURN — Fifteen members of the Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa gathered for a summer lunch meeting at Buttermore’s Pond on June 14.
President Kathy Mettert led an invocation, opening, and conducted a short business meeting. Secretary Stella Otterstedt called the roll with respondents telling their favorite summer activity, which ranged from gardening and camping, to floating in the water at the lake and visiting with friends. She read the minutes and shared correspondence with members. The 2022-2023 budget was reviewed.
Reports were given about Auburn’s summer art bench exhibit, the Fort Wayne Bill Blass commemoration, and Garrett Museum of Art’s current exhibit.
Bridge-a-rama has six active groups with 29 women and 21 men involved. Other announcements were about the DeKalb County Orchestra’s performance, to be held June 26 at the James Cultural Plaza, and that blankets have been donated on behalf of the chapter to the Women’s Health Center. Twenty blankets were made by Retha Butler and seven by Stella Otterstedt. Members also were informed about the Spencerville Eastern Star’s fundraiser selling “fair doughnuts” for Hearten House.
At DeKalb High School’s Senior Awards Night on May 2, Mia Armey received Auburn Associate’s Tri Kappa’s Nellie Weaver Scholarship and Paige Snider received the Joyce Eyler Memorial Scholarship.
Auburn Associate Chapter of Tri Kappa, now 90 years as an organization, is devoted to the encouragement and support of the projects of the active chapter and to the promotion of charity, culture and education.
