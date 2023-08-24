Auburn Community Band to play free concert

From Staff Reports
AUBURN — The Auburn Community Band will play a free concert tonight at Lakewood Park Worship Center, 5555 C.R. 29, Auburn.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. Audience members can park near door 9 on the east side and near doors 10A and 10B on the north side of the complex.
The band will play music including, but not limited to, Hoagy Carmichael, Beale Street Blues, Seventy-Six Trombones and more.
This year, the band plays music that was popularized by Richmond, Indiana’s Gennett Records.
Gennett Records was an early record label that was popular in the early 1900s that produced many great artists in American jazz, blues, country and gospel music.
For more information about the Auburn Community Band, go to acbindiana.org or the band’s Facebook page.
